Top Carson Valley businesses honored at annual Best Of luncheon

MINDEN, Nev. â€” More than 250 people turned out Sept. 28 for the Best of Carson Valley luncheon, sponsored by The Record-Courier, a sister news publication of the Northern Nevada Business View.

R-C Publisher Mick Raher and Business Development Manager Jess Rackley handed out more than 100 awards to Carson Valley residents and businesses.

More than 115,000 votes were cast in the annual survey of the Valley's finest businesses. The sold-out luncheon was conducted at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden. Go here to view a full list of winners and runners-up.