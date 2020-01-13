Trio of 2020 Nevada economic outlook events set for this month

RENO, Nev. — ’Tis the season for economic forecasts in Northern Nevada.

A trio of 2020 outlook events are scheduled for this month as business and economic leaders focus on future potential for Northern Nevada’s leading industries for the next year.

The Northern Nevada Development Authority hosts the first in its annual series of “The Business Edge” events — “State of the Counties” — from 7:30-10 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Casino Fandango in Carson City.

According to NNDA, county managers from Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral and Storey counties “will present on county successes, challenges and plans for the future.”

Like all events in The Business Edge series, the monthly briefings “offer opportunities to network with local business executives and management teams, elected and government officials, key workforce development leaders, and important nonprofit organizations, according to NNDA.

Tickets for the Jan. 22 event are $45 per person; go here to learn more and to register.

Next on the economic forecast circuit is the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada’s annual “State of the Economy in Northern Nevada” luncheon, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno.

The event will feature presentations from Mike Kazmierski, president and CEO of EDAWN; and Jeremy Aguero, principal with Applied Analysis.

Individual tickets for this event cost $35; go here to learn more and to register.

The following week, the University of Nevada, Reno College of Business will host “Vision 2020: The Nevada Economic Forecast.”

According to the college, speakers at Vision 2020 include: Gregory Mosier, dean of The College of Business; Elizabeth Laderman, senior outreach economist with the U.S. Federal Reserve; Senator Ben Kieckhefer, Nevada State Senate, Nevada Interim Finance Committee; Patricia Herzog, director of rural economic and community development, Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development; Richard Perry, administrator, Nevada Division of Minerals; Jennifer Ott, director, Nevada Department of Agriculture; Brian Bonnenfant, director, Center for Regional Studies, The College of Business; Jeanne Wendel, professor emeritus, The College of Business; and Kyle Shulz, research manager, Nevada Division of Tourism.

The event is set for 7:15-11:45 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Peppermill. Cost for this event is $50 per person; go here to register and learn more.