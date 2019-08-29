Trudy McClain new SVP at One Nevada Credit Union – NNBV people briefs, Aug. 2019

EDITOR’S NOTE: Northern Nevada Business View people briefs are published on a monthly basis and compiled from submissions emailed to the newsroom at editor@nnbw.com. Please note that submissions are published at editorial discretion, and some briefs may publish online only due to print space limitations. Below are people briefs for August 2019.

Trudy McClain

Trudy-McClain-1

Trudy McClain has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Retail Operations for One Nevada Credit Union. McClain joined One Nevada in 1996 and previously served as Vice President of Branch Administration.

As Senior Vice President, Retail Operations, McClain will be responsible for facility leasing activities and future branch and ATM location planning in addition to directing branch and contact center operations.

Brent Cordell

Brent-Cordell-1

Greater Nevada Credit Union’s wholly owned subsidiary, Greater Nevada Insurance, recently welcomed Insurance Agent Brent Cordell.

As GNI’s local insurance agent, Cordell will help answer insurance questions, review current policies, and provide advice on the best coverage available.

Cordell has called Reno-Tahoe home for more than 25 years and attended UNR, where he played baseball before becoming a professional catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays and St. Louis Cardinals for six years.

Cordell has a bachelor’s in business management and an MBA. He enjoys volunteering with various elementary schools, Little League teams and Toys for Tots.

Kenneth Ching

Kenneth-Ching-1

Statewide legal firm Argentum Law recently welcomed veteran attorney Kenneth Ching to the Argentum family. Ching, who will work out of Argentum’s Reno office, brings over a decade of experience to the firm. A graduate of Duke University School of Law, Ching is a nationally recognized legal scholar and former law school professor.

Prior to Argentum, he was a litigator with several top Nevada law firms, specializing in civil, contract and employment disputes. Ching also has experience working on employment law issues such as the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title VII, worker’s compensation and more.

Paralegal Mia Hurtado also recently joined the team’s Las Vegas office. She has spent the last 25 years honing her legal skills working as a receptionist, file clerk, legal assistant and, most recently a paralegal.

Wes Brogan

Wes-Brogan-1

SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates announced the hiring of Wes Brogan as associate adviser. Brogan specializes in the sale and lease of office and industrial properties. Previously, Brogan served in the U.S. Air Force and earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Maryland.

Brandon Anderson

Brandon-Anderson-1

United Federal Credit Union has appointed Brandon Anderson as branch manager of its Summit branch in Reno at 13989 S. Virginia St.

As branch manager, Anderson will be responsible for maintaining the performance of the branch, selling products and services, and providing leadership and supervision to staff. He will also be tasked with business development to promote corporate member engagement and positive public relations.

A dependable and dedicated leader, Anderson brings more than 12 years of experience within the financial service industry. Prior to his new role with United, Anderson served as Senior Manager AVP at U.S. Bank since 2017.

Andrew Diedrichsen

Andrew-Diedrichsen-1

Bank of America has named Business Banking Senior Vice President Andrew Diedrichsen as market president for Reno. As market president, Diedrichsen is responsible for connecting the banking and investment resources offered through the company’s eight lines of business to companies and households in Northern Nevada.

A 13-year veteran of Bank of America, Diedrichsen will continue in his current role as Senior Vice President, Business Banking relationship manager for Northern Nevada.

A Reno native, Diedrichsen graduated from UNR and is active in the community, serving on the board of directors for Junior Achievement of Northern Nevada, and a member of the Pacific Southwest Leadership Council. He lives in Reno with his wife and son.

Greg Buchheister

Greg-Buchheister-1

EO Reno Tahoe, the local branch of the international Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), recently welcomed Greg Buchheister, founder and CEO of Coffeebar, as a new member.

Buchheister was born and raised on the slopes of Winter Park, Colorado. He ski raced internationally and for the University of Colorado, where he was a two-time All American and a member of the 1995 National Championship Ski Team.

Buchheister has been an entrepreneur since he was 26 and has now opened over 20 coffee shops in his career, seven with Coffeebar, which he founded in 2010 in Truckee. Greg likes espresso, long trail runs, endless powder and copious amounts of good food and wine.

Andrew Graham

Andrew-Graham-1

EO Reno Tahoe also recently welcomed Andrew Graham, owner of West Coast Organics, as a new member.

Graham is originally from Boise, Idaho, and recently moved to Reno from San Diego. West Coast Organics is an e-commerce business that sells herbal supplements online. He also owns a retail business that sells the same products.

Previously, he worked in the digital marketing industry for several companies that specialized in search engine optimization. In his spare time, he spends time with his girlfriend, Linda, and loves to travel, work out, be outdoors, watch movies and play poker.

Michael Blanchard

Michael-Blanchard-1

The Tranzonic Companies has promoted Michael Blanchard to director of West Coast operations, overseeing three regional facilities and optimizing distribution from the company’s Reno facility.

Based in Cleveland, The Tranzonic Companies was founded nearly a century ago and manufactures and distributes wiping cloths, personal hygiene products, textiles, washroom supplies and accessories, wiping and cleaning supplies, and safety products.

Blanchard has worked for Tranzonic for 23 years, most recently as special projects manager at the manufacturing and distribution facility in Knoxville, Tennessee, the company’s largest site. Earlier this year, Blanchard was honored as the inaugural Knoxville Employee of the Year.

Amanda Horn

Amanda-Horn-1

Gov. Steve Sisolak recently appointed Amanda Horn to a four-year term on the Nevada Arts Council Board.

Horn is senior vice president of communications for the Nevada Museum of Art, a position she has held since 2013. In her role, she has significantly increased the visibility of Nevada Museum of Art regionally, nationally and internationally through public relations and marketing campaigns.

Horn is a member of the Public Relations Society of America Sierra Nevada Chapter, and has previously served as chapter president and co-chair of the North Pacific District Conference. Prior to the Nevada Museum of Art, she served as an account director for The Abbi Agency. Horn lives in Reno with her husband, Brad, and their daughter, Tammy Iris.

Jennifer Guzman

Jennifer-Guzman

Noah’s Park Street Care Owner Noah Silverman announced the company has hired Jennifer Guzman as sales arborist.

In her new role, Guzman will be responsible for servicing current customers, growing prospective clientele, assisting in coordinating service appointments and communicating with customers. Guzman is an International Society of Arboriculture Certified Arborist.

Previously, Guzman was a consulting utility forester for Environmental Consultants Inc. Guzman received her Bachelor of Science in forest management and ecology from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Heather Battaglia

Heather-Battaglia

Home At Last, a program of the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, recently presented Heather Battaglia, sales manager of Axia Home Loans located in Pahrump, Nev., with the prestigious Centennial Award for her work in helping more than 100 Nevada families obtain homeownership through the Home At Last Down Payment Assistance Program.

Battaglia has been in the mortgage industry for more than 25 years, and has been lending in Pahrump and the Nye County area for 17 years. She has been with Axia Home Loans since March 2014.

Brian Astle

Nevada State Development Corporation, the state’s largest SBA 504 loan provider, recently named commercial banking industry veteran Brian Astle as the nonprofit company’s new Senior Loan Officer.

Astle brings 28 years of commercial banking experience, with the past 14 in various Credit Administration roles, to his new position with NSDC.

Astle, who earned an MBA with a Finance Concentration from UNLV, previously held senior positions with a variety of major banks.

Matt Mascali

Grand Sierra Resort and Casino has announced the addition of Matt Mascali as vice president of food & beverage. Mascali brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new role where he will lead the award-winning food and beverage program at northern Nevada’s premier resort property.

Prior to GSR, Mascali held several senior level roles at resorts along the Las Vegas Strip and major restaurant groups in Nevada and California. Most recently, Mascali held an equivalent role at Stratosphere Casino, Hotel & Tower where he oversaw 15 venues within the resort’s food and beverage program.

Amy Miller

The Northern Nevada Development Authority in August announced Amy Miller will join NNDA as a Business Support Specialist for the Walker River Corridor.

She will support NNDA in working with key stakeholders to identify economic development opportunities in the corridor, which runs from Smith Valley to Yerington to Hawthorne and includes the Yerington Paiute Tribe and Walker River Paiute Tribe.

Miller served as executive director of the Yerington Chamber of Commerce since June 2017 and will continue in that role. Born in Carson City and an alum of Douglas High School, Miller divided her time growing up between Gardnerville and San Jose, California. She also attended business management courses at Liberty University.

Margie Berglund

The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank has hired Margie Berglund as operations officer for the Reno Private Bank. With 39 years’ experience in the financial industry, Berglund comes to her new role with a robust background in management and client service.

In her new position, Berglund assists clients and officers of The Private Bank and ensures that clients receive a seamless and extraordinary private banking experience every time they interact with The Private Bank in Northern Nevada. Berglund is a past member of the board of directors for Washoe County Safe Kids and a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary.