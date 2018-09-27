United Blood Services changes name to Vitalant

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The blood center that has served Western Nevada for more than 35 years is getting a name change.

Parent company Blood Systems announced that its 10 blood center brands, including United Blood Services, will unite as one brand under the new name Vitalant, officials announced Sept. 24.

United Blood Services opened in Carson City in 1982 and has been the chief collector of blood in the region since.

Vitalant’s 127 nationwide donation centers and 30,000 mobile blood drives have more than 780,000 donors, who supply 1.8 million donations per year.

Company officials said unifying the combined capabilities and national presence of the organization’s many brands, Vitalant brings together the benefits of a cohesive centralized support structure and enhanced research opportunities to advance transfusion care and reach people most in need.

The 10 donation center brands that come together collectively under the name Vitalant are: Blood Centers of the Pacific, BloodSource, Bonfils Blood Center, Central Blood Bank, Community Blood Services, Inland Northwest Blood Center, Lifeblood, LifeShare, LifeSource and United Blood Services, in addition to the umbrella organization Blood Systems including its research institute and specialty laboratory. Vitalant’s national headquarters is in Scottsdale, Ariz.