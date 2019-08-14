United Federal Credit Union donates $10,000 to Washoe school district

RENO, Nev. — United Federal Credit Union’s Nevada team recently donated $10,000 to the Washoe County School District as part of the district’s annual Back to School administrator event.

According to an Aug. 9 press release from United, the company has been the sponsor of the event since 2004.

“The Washoe County School District is a true cornerstone in our community,” said Meredith Williams, United’s Market Vice President for Nevada, in a statement. “The team at United is happy and honored to not only sponsor the Back to School event, but also to show our support of the educators who are dedicated to improving the lives and minds of our children.”

According to the release, the donation will be used to support the district’s ongoing professional development initiatives, such as helping provide staff with ongoing education and professional development, books, and other educational materials.

“The sponsorship marks the sixteenth year of United’s support of WCSD’s programs benefiting over 103 schools, and nearly 900 employees,” Kristen McNeill, WCSD interim superintendent, said in a statement. “We are very grateful to United’s continued support and generosity which is felt throughout Washoe County through professional learning opportunities.”