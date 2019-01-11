United Federal Credit Union donates $1,100 to Northern NV families, nonprofits

RENO, Nev. — The Northern Nevada branches of United Federal Credit Union announced this week it donated more than $1,100 to local families and organizations during the company’s 2018 Pay It Forward initiative.

According to a company press release, as part of its Pay It Forward program, United provides $15 to every employee to give to a needy individual, family or organization of his or her choice. Often, departments and branches combine funds to create a more substantial donation.

Employees in Reno, Sparks and Carson City raised money to benefit local families, as well as several institutions, including Home Instead in Carson City, Eddy's House in Reno, Canine Rehabilitation Center and Sanctuary in Reno, Women and Children's Center of the Sierra, and CARE Chest of Sierra Nevada.

“Our team in Nevada has helped a lot local families with its touching generosity," United Nevada Market Vice President Meredith Williams said in a statement. "It's fun every year to get together and see where we can make an impact.”

United’s Pay It Forward program began in 2008. In 2018, the company donated more than $12,600 to 85 different families, individuals and community organizations across the six states where branches are located.