University of Nevada, Reno gets $7 million technology grant
September 10, 2018
The Nevada System of Higher Education and UNR have been awarded a $7 million grant by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said the money will develop projects to solve new or emerging manufacturing problems.
"These grants will give the state the ability to identify more opportunities to enhance our manufacturing capabilities by training a competitive workforce, helping manufacturers become more efficient and promoting new research of products and markets," she said.