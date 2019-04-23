UNR, Filament using blockchain IoT tech for autonomous vehicle smart city

RENO, Nev. — Filament is working with the University of Nevada, Reno to develop “a new standard based on blockchain IoT technology for attested data integrity between autonomous vehicles and road infrastructure,” officials announced April 23.

According to a news release from the Reno-based blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) company, “the smart city project” is being conducted through UNR’s Nevada Center for Applied Research (NCAR) as part of the university’s Intelligent Mobility initiative.

It’s reportedly designed to improve safety and communication between autonomous connected vehicles and surrounding infrastructure with LIDAR and dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) devices mounted at intersections.

"The growth in the number of connected vehicles on roads will lead to an increase in the number of IoT devices, which can potentially create vulnerabilities," Carlos Cardillo, director of the Nevada Center for Applied Research, said in a statement. "Working with Filament as part of Intelligent Mobility will help us to create and validate secured data generated from the many connected LIDAR devices including those in autonomous vehicles that will soon be a common feature in our cities and towns.

“We believe this can result in a new set of data integrity standards that others can follow when rolling out their own initiatives."

According to Filament, the university will begin simulated testing of the company’s Blocklet technology, with plans to soon integrate the technology into both an autonomous vehicle and the sensor infrastructure placed along defined routes to deliver a trustworthy record of events, enabling attested data exchange via blockchain transactions.

"This is an important project for all cities preparing for autonomous vehicles as it will demonstrate how secure distributed ledger technology combined with connected, driverless cars and their surroundings can become a trusted reality," Allison Clift-Jennings, CEO of Filament, said in a statement. "For the project, the University's test vehicles will accept only Blocklet-attested data transmissions, protecting them from potential bad actors or man-in-the-middle attacks.

“And with the data recorded on a blockchain, the shared root of trust is established for transparent exchange and transactions."

Filament's Blocklet products provide blockchain native tools and technology for enterprises and industrial corporations, enabling them to securely process and record transactions directly from IoT devices — as well as securing RFID tags, vehicles, manufacturing equipment and other connected machines — “ensuring digital trust from the edge to drive smart contracts, automation, compliance and new revenue streams.”

The state of Nevada has established itself as a premier location for innovative vehicle and transportation technologies.

Supported by the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development, UNR’s Intelligent Mobility initiative is testing synchronized mobility concepts and gathering data in real-world, "Living Lab" settings.

A vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I, also known as V2X) communication project demonstrating the security of data sent to-and-from autonomous vehicles and street-side infrastructure using blockchain technology is expected to be completed in the first half of 2019.