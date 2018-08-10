UNR journalism school wins $50K innovation award

RENO, Nev. â€” The University of Nevada, Reno, Reynolds School of Journalism was awarded this week the $50,000 Grand Prize for Innovation in Journalism Education from the Online News Association (ONA), the university announced Aug. 10.

The award recognizes the best implementation of a project previously funded by ONA's Challenge Fund for Innovation in Journalism Education.

The prize honors Noticiero MÃ³vil, a student-run bilingual media newsroom at the Reynolds School, which the ONA Challenge Fund funded in 2015. The school's project received another Challenge Fund grant in 2017 for digital reporting on immigration issues.

"We are honored to receive recognition from the Online News Association for our bilingual media initiatives," Reynolds School Dean Al Stavitsky said. "ONA's support, and that of its partner foundations, has been transformative in staking the Reynolds School to a leading role in the bilingual-media arena."

In addition to creating digital content, Noticiero MÃ³vil partners with KUNR Reno Public Radio to produce Spanish and English content for the northern Nevada and California communityÂ and to train the next generation of bilingual journalists.

"Our school and community understand the need for bilingual reporting," Reynolds School professor and editor of Noticiero MÃ³vil Vanessa Vancour said. "This prize will help us to continue to pave the way nationally as we build our bilingual journalism program."