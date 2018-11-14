UNR launching Advanced Leadership Academy to aid workforce needs

RENO, Nev. — Extended Studies at the University of Nevada, Reno is launching an Advanced Leadership Academy in February 2019.

According to a news release, the program was created “to meet workforce needs in the quickly growing Northern Nevada economy.”

The Advanced Leadership Academy is a five-month training and coaching program — which includes seven full-day sessions — “designed to develop and support senior leaders and key team members to enhance their professional influence and ability to lead teams, leading to greater organizational success,” according to UNR.

Participants will learn how to cultivate high-performing teams, increase productivity, minimize employee turnover, strengthen organizational efficiency and the bottom line, build trust and transparency, and nurture a culture of innovation.

UNR’s Extended Studies program will host a free information session about the program at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the school’s Redfield campus, 18600 Wedge Parkway, Building A, in South Reno.

Session topics for the academy will include:

• The Neuroscience of Leadership: Leading Self

• Strategic Management: Leading the Enterprise

• Making High-Quality Decisions: Leading Transformation

• Agility and Collective Disruption: Leading Innovative Change

• Lean for Leaders: Leading Operational Excellence

• Building a Stronger Organizational Culture: Leading Communications

• Coaching for Higher Performance: Leading Individuals and Teams

According to UNR, the academy will also include two individual coaching sessions with Certified Professional Coach Kevin Ciccotti.

The first class session starts Feb. 13. The non-academic credit program does not require admission to the university.

Cost of the academy is $2,995 through Feb. 1, 2019, and $3,595 after Feb. 1. For more information about the Advanced Leadership Academy, visit http://www.extendedstudies.unr.edu/leadership or email Amy Ginder at aginder@unr.edu.