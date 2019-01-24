UNR med school’s $9 million off-campus expansion to open in early 2020

RENO, Nev. — The University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine (UNR Med) last week revealed plans for its $9 million expansion of healthcare services and clinical education to an off-campus building.

According to a Jan. 15 news release from the university, UNR Med will transform the existing three-story building at 745 W. Moana Lane into a multi-specialty primary clinical practice “that will be patient-centered as both a model of outstanding medical care and medical education.”

UNR President Marc Johnson had asked the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents at its June 2018 meeting to OK purchasing the building for $9 million, coming from the medical school’s budget.

The board approved the deal, which was completed several weeks later, Jeremy Alltop, senior associate dean, administration and finance, for UNR Med confirmed to the NNBV.

The 60,000-square-foot facility is located between Lakeside Drive and Virginia Street. According to the Jan. 15 release, $4 million of the $9 million total is expected to come in philanthropic support that’s “currently being sought for the buildout.”

Among other services, the off-campus facility will provide family medical care; women’s healthcare; specialty care in endocrinology, psychiatry and geriatrics; and lab and x-ray services.

Recommended Stories For You

Reno-based MBA Architecture + Interior Design is designing the facility space.

According to the release, UNR Med is currently leasing to other entities approximately 20,000 of the 60,000 square feet at the location, “allowing for future expansion of UNR Med space and new services as the practice grows.”

School officials anticipate clinical services and the medical education facility opening in early 2020, roughly a year after UNR Med’s 50th anniversary, set for March 25, 2019. Go to med.unr.edu/50 to learn more about the anniversary and event plans.