UNR President Marc Johnson to step down in June

RENO, Nev. — University of Nevada, Reno President Marc Johnson will transition to the faculty this summer following more than eight years as university president, officials announced Thursday.

“From my first day on the job, I’ve always felt that the president of the University of Nevada, Reno has special responsibilities, not the least of which is to serve as a steward for this incredible institution,” Johnson said in a a press release sent out by UNR on Oct. 31. “There comes a time for all who serve in this role to decide when is the most appropriate time for the university to find a new steward. Now is that time. The people of our university have achieved at historic and record-setting levels in practically every area of the life of our institution. It is with profound and everlasting gratitude to our people that I make this decision.”

Johnson’s final day as president will be June 30, 2020. He will then transition to the department of economics in the College of Business as a professor, according to the university.

“Until June 30, 2020, however, the daily intention will be to continue the journey we have been on since I became president — to better the university in all three aspects of our mission — teaching, discovery and engagement,” Johnson said in the press release. “We set some really big goals in 2012-13. The entire campus has come together to achieve many of them.

“But there is still important work to do.”

Johnson was appointed the university’s 16th president on April 20, 2012, by the Board of Regents.

Johnson began his career at the university as provost and executive vice president for then-President Milt Glick in 2008, coming to Reno from Colorado State University, where he served as dean of the College of Agriculture.

After Glick’s death on April 16, 2011, Johnson was named interim president.

According to UNR, the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents will spend time over the coming months “to engage in dialogue with the campus about the qualifications needed for the university’s next president.”

Further, the Board of Regents chair, vice chair and chancellor will visit UNR on Nov. 13 to meet with students, faculty, staff and the university community to determine if a national search for a president is preferred, and/or to consider an interim or acting president.