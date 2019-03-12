UNR to host inaugural cybersecurity conference April 2

RENO, Nev. — Local and regional industries will come together for the University of Nevada, Reno's inaugural cybersecurity conference next month.

The conference, set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 2 in the Joe Crowley Student Union, is free to attend.

"The event will showcase products, engage with the community, promote communication, build partnership opportunities, and provide greater insight for students," Shamik Sengupta, associate professor in the College of Engineering, the executive director of UNR’s Cybersecurity Center and conference organizer, said in a statement. "It's critical to increase awareness among tomorrow's leaders by involving them with the best cybersecurity thinkers in our region."

According to a UNR press release, participants will “discuss ways to tackle the growing challenges in cybersecurity through building a collaborative and synergistic relationship between industries and academia … (and) discuss ways to solve issues around cybersecurity and its enormous implications for economic development in Nevada, including industries such as aerospace and defense, banking, healthcare, information technology, advanced manufacturing and online gaming.”

Sengupta said that cybersecurity has important implications for the power grid, as well as for the ever-growing tech presence in Nevada.

Scheduled keynote speakers are Mridul Gautam, Vice President for Research and Innovation, UNR; and Greg Brower, an attorney and partner in the Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck law firm who’s also a former U.S. Attorney for the District of Nevada and former FBI Assistant Director.

Further, renowned cybersecurity experts from various industries and UNR are scheduled to speak in these four panels:

Vulnerability analysis and penetration testing Society of Women Engineers in cybersecurity Cybersecurity in critical infrastructure Legal and interdisciplinary aspects in cybersecurity

Registration is mandatory for attendance, according to UNR. Register at https://www.unr.edu/cybersecurity/conference by March 26. For more information, email cybersecurityconference@cse.unr.edu.