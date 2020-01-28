UNSHAKEABLE earns extra $125,000 from Nevada Google.org Impact Challenge

RENO, Nev. — On Jan. 27, Google awarded UNSHAKEABLE, a Nevada nonprofit, as the “People’s Choice” winner in the Silver State’s inaugural Google.org Impact Challenge.

As the “People’s Choice” winner, UNSHAKEABLE received an additional $125,000 in funding.

Overall, the Google.org Impact Challenge Nevada awarded $1 million to five nonprofits in the state — JOIN Inc., Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems (NIAS), Nevada Small Business Development Center, Nevada Industry Excellence and UNSHAKEABLE.

The five winners were announced Nov. 19, with each receiving a $175,000 grant from the tech giant.

The Google team recognized all five organizations during an event Jan. 27 at the University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center.

A representative from Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s office also awarded the five nonprofits along with the three judges in attendance with Senatorial Commendation Certificates, thanking them for their constant involvement and efforts to build up their respective communities.

“Through the financial support and backing of Google’s Impact Challenge, these five nonprofit organizations will continue to make a difference in the lives of Nevadans, including women recovering from trauma, underserved young adults entering the workforce, and entrepreneurs who need access to more resources in order to be successful,” Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall said in a Jan. 27 press release. “Investments like these not only help organizations within our state succeed, but they help the people they serve succeed as well. We are very grateful for Google’s dedication to growing opportunity across Nevada.”

Representatives from the five winning nonprofits join Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, middle, on Jan. 27 at the University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center.

Courtesy photo

UNSHAKEABLE was chosen for the additional funding following a weeklong poll that asked Nevadans “to choose one nonprofit that they believe has put forth the most innovative and impactful proposal to create economic opportunity for the state,” according to the press release.

UNSHAKEABLE plans to use its Google.org Impact Challenge funding to partner with 3 additional organizations rehabilitating women recovering from trauma with the “Empower to Employ” program in 2020, more than doubling their reach in 2019.

“UNSHAKEABLE will expand our current reach, helping women recovering from trauma to achieve financial independence, so that they don’t return to the life they worked so hard to escape,” Debbie Isaacs, founder of UNSHAKEABLE, said in a statement.

Google announced the inaugural Google.org Impact Challenge Nevada in July, when the tech company broke ground on a new data center in Henderson. The facility is a $600 million dollar investment by Google, and will create a number of new jobs in the state.