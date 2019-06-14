USDA to present rural home loan workshops next week in Reno, Winnemucca

CARSON CITY, Nev. — USDA Rural Housing Program Director Jeff Glass and staff will present workshops in Reno and Winnemucca next week as part of Homeownership Month.

“June is Homeownership Month, and here in Nevada we are going all out to get the word out about the best rural homebuyer option — a USDA Rural Home Loan,” said Glass.

He and Guaranteed Housing Program Specialist Ticia Weare will be presenting information on the Direct and Guaranteed Home Loans at realtor’s associations and at the Nevada State Bank in Winnemucca.

Details are as follows:

June 18: The Lunch and Learn training on USDA Rural Home Loans is scheduled for 11:30-12:30 at the Reno Sparks Association of Realtors, 5650 Riggins, Suite 200. To register, contact Katie Fletcher at katie@rsar.realtor, or call 775-823-8800.

June 20: The Winnemucca Branch of the Nevada State Bank is hosting a Financial Awareness Event with USDA loan specialists in housing, energy and farm services from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the branch office at 747 S. Grass Valley Road in Winnemucca. Contact Nevada State Bank Branch Manager Dawn Baldwin for more information at 775-393-2325. Light refreshments will be served.

USDA’s Direct and Guaranteed Home Loans provide low and moderate income rural homebuyers the opportunity to buy a modest home with no down payment.

The program works with other state and local programs that can also provide down payment assistance to make housing affordable for rural families. Call (775) 443- 4754 to learn more; information online at https://www.rd.usda.gov/nv.