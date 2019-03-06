USFS backs Mt. Rose ski resort expansion, bridge over Highway 431

RENO, Nev. — The U.S. Forest Service has tentatively approved a plan for Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to build two chairlifts and a snow bridge across Highway 431 to access 11 new trails proposed farther down the resort located between Incline Village and Reno.

Officials for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest released a draft record of decision Monday, March 4, approving the resort’s expansion planned across 112 acres north of the Mount Rose Highway.

According to the Associated Press, the plan includes a new restroom, water pipeline and 5-million-gallon water tank to support snowmaking operations in the resort’s Atoma Area.

The project has been years in the making, with an initial proposal being put forth in 2012, according to previous reports, which suggested the project at the time would cost nearly $24 million and take a decade to complete.

It would prohibit future development of commercial uses across all but about 180 of the 3,446 acres on bordering national forest land. It’s subject to a 45-day public comment to field objections from those who already commented.

Go here to learn more about the project from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.