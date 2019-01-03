 Vail Resorts gives $1.9 million to Tahoe-Nevada nonprofits | nnbusinessview.com

Vail Resorts gives $1.9 million to Tahoe-Nevada nonprofits

Justin Scacco

Sierra Sun

Photo: Shutterstock

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Vail Resorts recently announced Tahoe-Truckee and Northern Nevada-area recipients of the company’s 2018-19 EpicPromise community grants cycle.

A total of 93 area nonprofit organizations, including Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless and SOS Outreach, received $1.9 million in cash, as well as additional support aimed at tackling issues in the South Lake Tahoe and Truckee communities.

"What's truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal — helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors," Executive Director of SOS Outreach Seth Ehrlich said in a statement. "The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home."

SOS Outreach is a nonprofit organization, which seeks to change young lives by building character and leadership in underprivileged children through mentoring.

This year, employees at Vail's three Tahoe-area resorts (Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood) were given a chance to boost an organization's grant through the EpicPromise Impact Award. Northstar employees voted to select Project MANA, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing hunger and its detrimental effects upon individuals, families, the community, and the region by providing immediate relief and education.

"We are thankful to Vail Resorts EpicPromise and Northstar California employees for such strong financial support," said Julie Malkin-Manning, development director at Project MANA, in a statement. "We are proud to feed the 1-in-7 people who are hungry in North Lake Tahoe and the Truckee community … receiving the EpicPromise Impact Award help(s) us continue to do just that. Knowing the employees chose Project MANA reminds us that what we have been doing for the past 27 years is vital and appreciated."

Founded in 1989 by a Sierra Nevada College student who fed community members out of her garage, Project MANA now serves nearly 2,100 individuals, according to its website, across three counties in Nevada and California.

Across the lake, Heavenly and Kirkwood employees awarded the Tahoe Warm Room with extra support.

To ensure all awarded grants are impactful and timely, Vail Resorts EpicPromise and resort leadership host annual listening events with community officials and nonprofit leaders, according to a release from Vail, to better understand community priorities.

This year, community partners identified mental health and substance abuse, youth education, hunger and basic needs, forest health and sustainability, and recreation access as some of the most pressing issues in the Tahoe Basin.

GRANT RECIPIENTS

Below is a full list of regional nonprofits receiving EpicPromise community grants for the 2018-19 cycle; go here to learn more about EpicPromise:

Achieve Tahoe

Adventure Risk Challenge

Aim High For High School

Alpine Watershed Group

American Youth Soccer Organization

Arts for the Schools

Austin’s House

Barton Memorial Hospital Foundation

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Nevada County

Boys and Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe

Boys and Girls of North Lake Tahoe

Bread & Broth

CASA El Dorado

Christmas Cheer

Clean Tahoe Program

Tahoe Safe Alliance

Diamond Valley Elementary

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7

Douglas County Adapted Physical Education

Douglas County Backpack Buddies Program

Excellence in Education Foundation

Family Resource Center of Truckee

Far West Nordic Ski Education Association

Foundation for Douglas County Recreation & Senior Centers

Gateway Mountain Center

George Whittell High School

Girls on the Run-Sierras

Heavenly Valley Ski Foundation

High Fives

Join Inc.

Juvenile Service Council of El Dorado County

Kids & Horses

Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dog Foundation

Kirkwood Ski Education Foundation

Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department

Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition

Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation

Lake Tahoe Conservation Fund

Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School PTA

Lake Tahoe Unified School District

Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars

League to Save Lake Tahoe

Live Violence Free

Marine Research and Education

Mefiyi Foundation

Minden Elementary School PTO

Minden Rotary Club Foundation

Mountain Area Preservation

North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program

Pau Wa Lu Middle School

Project MANA

Rite of Passage Adolescent Treatment Centers

Sagehen Outdoor Education Program

Sierra Avalanche Center

Sierra House Elementary School PTA

KidZone Museum

Sierra State Parks Foundation

Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships

SkiDUCK

SOS Outreach

South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center

South Tahoe Middle School Nordic Ski Team

South Tahoe High School Grad Night Task Force

South Tahoe Middle

Sugar Pine Foundation

Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association

Tahoe Arts Project

Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless

Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science

Tahoe Junior Freeride Series

Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team

Tahoe Parents Nursery School

Tahoe Rim Trail Association

Tahoe Youth and Family Services

Tahoe’s Connection for Families

TNT Junior Cycling Team

Truckee Community Christmas

Truckee Donner Land Trust

Truckee River Watershed Council

Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation

Truckee Trails Foundation

Truckee-Donner Rec & Park District

Warm Winters

Washoe County School District

Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California

Zephyr Cove Elementary School

Zephyr Cove Ski Club

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation