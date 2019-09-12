Vail Resorts inks deal for climbing wall in Douglas County

MINDEN, Nev. — An agreement that will fulfill one of the long-term goals of installing a climbing wall at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center was completed on Friday, Sept. 6, between the county and Vail Resorts.

Heavenly Mountain Resort and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, through Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise program, and the county inked an agreement for a lifetime naming right sponsorship of the planned two-story climbing wall

The agreement reflects a long-term partnership that will provide guests of all ages and abilities the opportunity to use the climbing wall facilities seven days a week, furthering Vail Resorts EpicPromise’s mission to support the health and resilience of the Douglas County and Tahoe communities.

The new climbing wall, to be named soon, will provide Douglas County residents with easy access to fun and healthy activities. The climbing wall will have varying degrees of difficulty to accommodate all ages and abilities for years to come.

Construction is set to begin Mid-November and is projected to be completed by the first of the year 2020, A nice Christmas present for the community and visitors alike, with a grand unveiling and community celebration.

Douglas County Director of Community Services, Scott Morgan said, “Our goal is to create exciting opportunities for members to get fit while having fun, and to make these opportunities affordable for all to enjoy. The Vail Resorts EpicPromise sponsorship and support of the climbing wall means so much to the community and the County. We are thrilled to partner with a world-class company that has the same passion for community and excitement for adventure and fitness.”

The rising influence of the sport of climbing in the United States is undeniable; in 2018 nearly 4.4 percent of all Americans climbed indoors, and data shows a bright future with millions of millennials taking up the sport.

Due to the often-remote nature and weather dependencies of outdoor climbing, community indoor climbing walls make the sport to accessible to people of all ages and abilities. 65 percent of all climbers are between the ages of 18 and 35 years old, and they are seeking indoor options in increasing numbers each year.

Mike Goar, Vice President and Chief Operating Office of Heavenly Mountain Resort, shared, “This climbing wall will offer people a chance to get out of their comfort zone and remain active, all while having fun. We are thrilled to be partnering with DCCSF on such an impactful and long-lasting project that directly supports the health and sustainability of our local communities.”