Vegas accounting firm Wallace Neumann & Verville to merge with Eide Bailly

LAS VEGAS — Wallace Neumann & Verville LLP will join certified public accounting and business advisory firm Eide Bailly, effective Nov. 18, officials announced this week.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to an Oct. 21 Eide Bailly press release, the move will provide “more business advisory options for businesses in the Las Vegas Valley.”

The three partners and 13 staff at Wallace Neumann & Verville will move into Eide Bailly’s existing Las Vegas office.

“We’re excited for the opportunities this union will bring,” Brad Wallace, partner at Wallace Neumann & Verville, said in a statement. “Eide Bailly shares our culture of dedication to client service and understanding the unique needs of every client. And our clients will now have access to services and resources that will help them find solutions to their challenges as seamlessly as possible, whether that’s help with state and local tax issues, international deals or cybersecurity concerns.”

“Wallace Neumann & Verville has built a strong reputation as exceptional business advisors in the Las Vegas Valley,” added Chris Wilcox, partner-in-charge of Eide Bailly’s Las Vegas office, in a statement. “We look forward to adding their talents in our work with many important industries in the region, including entertainment, construction, medical practices and more. We can’t wait to see what’s ahead for us as we grow together.”