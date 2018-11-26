VIDEO: 3 Questions with Nevada Industry Excellence’s Mark Anderson

RENO, Nev. — In mid-November, the Northern Nevada Business View sat down with Mark Anderson, Northern Nevada director of Nevada Industry Excellence, to discuss the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for Northern Nevada industries in 2019 and beyond.

The interview was part of the NNBV's content focus for November-December on the 2019 Business Outlook.

Among other things, Anderson said the region is focusing on getting ahead of the curve in the fast-growing Internet Of Things (IoT) industry. Go here to read the full story, and check out the extended interview with Mark below: