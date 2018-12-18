VIDEO: Bay Area tech company Figure moving to Reno, bringing 240 jobs

RENO, Nev. — There was a palpable buzz in the air as Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval introduced the latest in a long list of tech companies to expand to Reno in 2018.

Figure Technologies, a Bay Area-based financial technology company, was unveiled as the latest tech firm to move its headquarters to Reno during a press conference Dec. 17 at the Whitney Peak Hotel in downtown.

Figure's new office in downtown Reno is already home to 17 full-time employees supporting its business across the United States. The company has operations in San Francisco, Montana and Texas.

In Reno, the company plans to hire 240 employees in a wide range of roles over the next several years. Figure offers an average hourly wage of $40 and access to benefits such as healthcare, flexible spending accounts and a 401(k) program.

Co-founded in January 2018, Figure uses blockchain technology, AI and analytics to deliver products to improve the financial lives of their customers.