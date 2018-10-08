VIDEO: Biggest Little Startup Fair showcases thriving startup community

RENO, Nev.— Roughly 30 Reno area startups participated in the fifth annual Biggest Little Startup Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at Bundox Bocce in the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Reno.

The event aimed to foster a thriving startup community and raise awareness about startup companies and jobs in fast-growing Northern Nevada.

The Biggest Little Startup Fair was hosted by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) in partnership with the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College. Check out video coverage of the event below: