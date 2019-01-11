VIDEO: Backed by Tesla, NV Energy and Nevada, Project ReCharge gives Reno youth boost in energy education

RENO, Nev. — This week, 10 Washoe County School District middle school teachers gathered at Billinghurst Middle School for a hands-on STEM training program focused on energy generation, consumption and efficiency.

Envirolution’s Project ReCharge — provided by Tesla, Nevada Governor’s Office of Energy and NV Energy Foundation — gives teachers the curriculum and classroom resources needed to teach students technical skills such as magnetism and circuits, while empowering them to create solutions for an energy problem at their school.

To date, the program has provided 97 teachers with more than 5,540 hours of professional development and more than $200,000 in classroom resources.

"In addition to empowering students with the knowledge and skills that enable them to provide recommendations for energy savings in our buildings, our students are learning real world skills that can be applied to many careers and during their lifetimes as environmentally-aware

adults,” said Kindra Fox, director of curriculum and instruction for the Washoe County School District.

Check out video coverage of the Project ReCharge training on Thursday, Jan. 10, below: