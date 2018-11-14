VIDEO: Reno Mayor Schieve talks Reno revival at Nevada tourism summit

RENO, Nev. — Tourism professionals from all over the globe — from Latin America to Australia to China — gathered in downtown Reno this week for the annual Nevada Governor's Global Tourism Summit.

The event, which took place Nov. 12-14 at the Silver Legacy at The Row, connects Nevada's tourism industry — which saw $64 billion in travel spending in 2017 — with international buyers and media “for marketplace appointments and professional development,” according to TravelNevada.

During the Tuesday, Nov. 13 session, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve spoke about the region’s change in reputation as a tourism destination. Check out video coverage of the event and Mayor Schieve’s speech below: