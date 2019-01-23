VIDEO: Reno-Sparks ‘Alliance’ celebrates Northern Nevada’s booming economy

RENO, Nev. — The Reno-Sparks Convention Center was abuzz as businesses from across Northern Nevada converged Wednesday, Jan. 23, for the annual Alliance business expo.

The event, hosted by the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce, showcased roughly 115 companies and had more than 800 people in attendance.

Along with the Reno-Sparks Chamber, Alliance partners include Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN), the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority (RSCVA) and the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority.

Check out video coverage of the event below: