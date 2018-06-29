VIDEO: Reno-Sparks entrepreneurs motivated to start, build businesses

RENO, Nev. — Roughly 25 eager entrepreneurs gathered Wednesday, June 27, for the initial session of a five-week seminar to help small people start, build and grow their businesses.

The free series, “Let’s Talk – Small Business Success,” hosted by Great Basin Federal Credit Union in collaboration with 120 West Strategic Communications, is designed to teach small business owners how to use strategy, business planning, messaging and marketing to run a successful business.

Getting a taste of the free series, the Northern Nevada Business View spoke with attendees about what motivated them to become a small business owner and what they hope to gain from the sessions.

The free five-week series will culminate in a comprehensive business plan workshop on Oct. 24. The rest of the sessions will have different topics as follows: