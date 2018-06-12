VIDEO: Sandoval, Schieve laud quintet of Reno tech startups

RENO, Nev. — On June 5, Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and other regional officials gathered for a press conference at the Whitney Peak Hotel in to recognize five thriving Reno startups.

Tech companies Bombora, Breadware, The Sufferfest, Talage and MyVR were lauded for acquiring more than $10 million in funding and bringing more than 125 new tech jobs to the area over the past several months, with an average annual wage of $77,000.

Click here to read the original story; or, check out a video package below.

