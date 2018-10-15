VIDEO: Steve Sisolak helps celebrate opening of new job center in Reno

RENO, Nev. — The first comprehensive workforce development center in Northern Nevada under the new Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act opened its doors on Friday, Oct. 12.

The American Job Center of Nevada, located at the Reno Town Mall on South Virginia Street, provides free employment services and resources to all job seekers, employers, and businesses in one central location. In addition, the center consolidates multiple workforce resources and partners into one client-centric service center.

Agencies represented in the Center include Nevada JobConnect, JOIN Inc., the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada Vocational Rehabilitation, AARP, The Children’s Cabinet, Northern Nevada Literacy Council, TMCC Adult Basic Education, and others.

Video coverage of the ceremony, which included Nevada Democratic governor candidate Steve Sisolak, Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce CEO Ann Silver and others, is below: