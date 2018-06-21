 VIDEO: Take a look inside Northern Nevada cannabis dispensary RISE Spanish Springs | nnbusinessview.com

Kaleb M. Roedel / NNBW

A display of cannabis products available at RISE in Spanish Springs, which is one of 14 dispensaries currently operating in Northern Nevada.

SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. — Nearly one year after legalized recreational marijuana sales launched in the Silver State, the cannabis market continues to grow in Northern Nevada.

One of the newest cannabis stores to open is RISE Spanish Springs, one of 14 dispensaries operating in Northern Nevada, according to the Nevada Department of Taxation.

The Northern Nevada Business View was recently given a tour of the dispensary’s operations.

 