VIDEO: Take a look inside Northern Nevada cannabis dispensary RISE Spanish Springs
June 21, 2018
SPANISH SPRINGS, Nev. — Nearly one year after legalized recreational marijuana sales launched in the Silver State, the cannabis market continues to grow in Northern Nevada.
One of the newest cannabis stores to open is RISE Spanish Springs, one of 14 dispensaries operating in Northern Nevada, according to the Nevada Department of Taxation.
The Northern Nevada Business View was recently given a tour of the dispensary’s operations.