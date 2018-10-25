VIDEO: TMCC puts Nevada ahead of tech curve with Industry 4.0 lab

RENO, Nev.— The Fourth Industrial Evolution is here, and Truckee Meadows Community College is helping Nevada prepare for it.

The Reno college on Wednesday, Oct. 24, celebrated the opening of its Industry 4.0 Advanced Manufacturing Lab at the TMCC William N. Pennington Applied Technology Center on Edison Way in Reno.

With the launch of the lab, TMCC reportedly becomes the first education provider in the western region to acquire a Cyber-Physical Factory and develop degree programs for Industry 4.0.

The $775,000 Cyber-Physical Factory uses scaled down, simulated factory processes — from drilling to thermal station and press — to manufacture a mock product in a completely automated environment.

TMCC says it will be integrating the new equipment into existing Associate Degree programs and is currently developing new programs in Cyber-Physical Manufacturing (planned for Fall 2019). Check out the video story below for more: