VIDEO: A look inside Zeppelin, the 21-and-up social gathering space set to open at The LOOP in Reno’s South Meadows

RENO, Nev. — Zeppelin is preparing for launch. The new social gathering space located in the heart of Reno's South Meadows area will be the first business to open at The LOOP, the 20-acre planned complex located at 0 South Meadows Parkway.

The first business to open at The LOOP, Zeppelin will offer a dining, bar and entertainment space, with its cuisine and décor inspired by the 1904 World's Fair. Patrons must be 21 and older.

Zeppelin will feature a menu of shareable food options created by award-winning Executive Chef Jakon Tolhurst and Executive Sous Chef Craig Domer. The menu is designed for groups both large and small that will pair with a hand-crafted cocktail menu.

The LOOP CEO and developer Anthony (AJ) June said Zeppelin does not have an opening date set yet, saying during a media tour on Dec. 6 that: "I told the manager to just tell us when you're ready."

Check out video coverage of the tour below: