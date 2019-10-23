Village at Rancharrah, set to open in 2020, announces new shops, eateries

RENO, Nev. — On Oct. 17, Tolles Development Company celebrated ongoing construction efforts at The Village at Rancharrah through a girder signing ceremony with Reno City Council members, investors, dignitaries, village tenants and the community.

Several new shops and restaurants were also announced for the project.

From left, Par Tolles, principal and CEO of Tolles Development Company; Chip Bowlby, president and CEO of Reno Land Inc.; and Reno City Council member Naomi Duerr signed steel construction beams at the Oct. 17 event to celebrate ongoing construction at The Village at Rancharrah.

Courtesy photo

According to a post-event press release provided by The Abbi Agency, Par Tolles, principal and CEO of Tolles Development Company; Chip Bowlby, president and CEO of Reno Land Inc.; and dignitaries announced upcoming tenants and construction plans for The Village at Rancharrah before signing steel construction beams — symbolizing the introduction of this brand-new city center.

“The Village at Rancharrah … will be a place where the community can take a break from their busy daily lives and unwind,” Tolles said in a statement. “Construction is underway, and we anticipate the development to be open and fully operational by next year.”

An artist rendering of The Village at Rancharrah, which is set to open to the public in 2020 at 6001 Talbot Lane in Reno.

Courtesy Tolles Development Company

The Village at Rancharrah will be a mix of retail, restaurant and lifestyle offerings. Some of these businesses that have previously been announced include Dolce Vita Wellness Spa, Süp Restaurant, Coffeebar, Centro and The Bar Effect.

================================================================

RELATED: Relocating to Northern Nevada: New developments add to Reno’s retail charm

================================================================

New shops and restaurants that were announced Oct. 17 include:

Sierra Standard: Tahoe restaurateur Tom Turner (owner of Gar Woods, Riva Grill, Bar of America and Caliente) announced the name of his waterfront restaurant, Sierra Standard. Positioned on the water’s edge, the restaurant will have breathtaking views and overlook the recently renovated Club at Rancharrah — previously known as the iconic Rancharrah Mansion.

An artist rendering of The Village at Rancharrah, which is set to open to the public in 2020 at 6001 Talbot Lane in Reno.

Courtesy Tolles Development Company

Base Camp Pizza Co.: Base Camp Pizza, which has a location in the Heavenly Village in South Lake Tahoe, offers gourmet pizzas, craft beers, pasta and live music. The Village at Rancharrah will be Base Camp Pizza’s second location.

Rolled Mountain Creamery: Inspired by the street vendors of Thailand, the eatery offers made-to-order ice cream rolls. It is opening a second location at the Village at Rancharrah, expanding on their success at their current Powning District location.

Dorinda’s Chocolates: The business owned by Dorinda Vance has had numerous storefronts across the region over the years and is known for creating all-natural, award-winning chocolates.

An overview of the property and where businesses will be located.

Courtesy Tolles Development Company

Hinoki Sushi: Duc Du, owner of Hinoki Sushi on Longley Lane in Reno, is bringing “a new-to-Reno sushi concept” to the Village at Rancharrah — an omakase-style dinner. Omakase is a chef’s choice dining experience of daily invented menu of only the highest quality seasonal ingredients.

Village Dental: Dr. Megan M. Cercek, DMD, is opening a cosmetic and general dentistry practice at The Village at Rancharrah.

The Village at Rancharrah is located at 6001 Talbot Lane in Reno. Go to villageatrancharrah.com to learn more.