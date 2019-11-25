Visit Carson City new tagline: ‘Where history lives and adventure awaits’

CARSON CITY, Nev. — “Where history lives and adventure awaits.”

That is one of several new taglines the Culture & Tourism Authority (Visit Carson City) will be using to market Carson City.

“We want to be the hub. Adventure awaits is the launch,” said Carson City Board of Supervisors member Stacey Giomi, who sits on the CTA board, during the board’s November meeting last week. “We can work off the pillars more easily from there.”

Those pillars include history, museums, sports facilities, and proximity to Lake Tahoe, Virginia City and other nearby destinations, as identified by the CTA’s marketing consultant, Reno-based KPS3.

“Adventure means something different to different people,” said David Peterson, executive director of Visit Carson City, at the Nov. 18 meeting.

KPS3 updated the CTA board on its work, including a revamp of the bureau’s website and logo.

The other taglines discussed, which will be used for different events or audiences, include “Nevada’s Heart Beats Here” and “Recharge Your Western Spirit.”

Peterson also presented the 2018 tourism’s economic impact data. Total spending by visitors was $198 million, up 3.2 percent from $191.8 million in 2017. Combined with direct and indirect employment and taxes, tourism’s impact on Carson City in 2018 was $339.2 million.

Room revenue for the city’s lodging properties was up 5.83 percent in August, from $2.29 million in 2018 to $2.42 million in 2019.

Peterson also said the CTA is working on a grant to pay for 20-25 markers for the Kit Carson Trail, the former blue line trail on the historic west side, and that he would bring data on the economic impact of the 2019 Epic Rides bike race to the next meeting.