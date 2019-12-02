Walton’s Funerals and Cremations recognized by Nevada Donor Network

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Donor Network recently honored Walton’s Funerals and Cremations as Funeral Home Partner of the Year.

According to a Nov. 22 press release provided on behalf of the Reno-based business, Walton’s was honored Nov. 7 during the donor network’s annual Hope Dinner at the Peppermill Casino.

It marks the third time Walton’s Funerals and Cremations has earned the network’s Funeral Home Partner of the Year.

In 1959, Ed McCaffery purchased the original Walton’s funeral home, located at the corner of Second and Vine Streets.

In 1986, Ed’s daughter, Tammy Dermody, joined the business, and she now owns the company after Ed passed away Jan. 28, 2018.

The company’s main Sierra Chapel branch is still located on the original site; it’s since grown to have two additional locations in Reno, one in Sparks, one in Carson City, one in Gardnerville and one in Susanville, Calif.

The business provides funeral, cremations and pre-planning services to Northern Nevada, Northern California and surrounding areas.