Washoe County commissioners favor regulating short-term rentals

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Washoe County commissioners kicked off their discussion on how to manage short-term rentals last month by making one thing clear: there will be no ban on the rentals in unincorporated parts of the county.

“I don’t want to see any kind of ban in this county with regard to short-term rentals,” Commissioner Bob Lucey said during a Feb. 26 meeting.

Commissioners Marsha Berkbigler, whose district includes Incline Village and Crystal Bay, and Vaughn Hartung expressed their support for sensible policy, with Hartung cautioning that “less is more” when it comes to crafting regulations.

The discussion, as Lucey explained, was an opening step in providing the framework for future regulations regarding short-term rentals, also referred to as vacation home rentals or VHRs.

In doing so, commissioners waded into a controversial topic debated in communities across the country — from Maine, where state legislators are considering banning local communities from enacting VHR bans, to Louisiana, where officials in Jefferson Parish recently voted to ban short-term rentals.

Closer to home, the short-term rental issue in South Lake Tahoe fueled a 2018 citizen-driven ballot initiative barring the rentals in residential neighborhoods, minus a 30-day exception for full-time residents each year. The initiative passed by a 58-vote margin and is currently being litigated in El Dorado Superior Court.

