Washoe County gambling win up 4.4 percent in August

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada casinos reported $952.4 million in gambling win for August, an increase of 4.3 percent over the same month last year.

The increase was generated almost completely on the Las Vegas Strip, where win was up almost 9 percent, according to the newest monthly stats and figures released last week by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

But, unlike many months, the driver wasn’t Baccarat. In August, the story was all the other games in the Game and Table category. Craps win was up 40.3 percent, “21” win jumped 20.6 percent compared with a year ago and roulette was up 34 percent. Sports betting win increased 48.7 percent.

While there were increases in volume for all those games except Roulette, Gaming Control Board analyst Mike Lawton said the story was the percentage of bets the casinos held. Statewide, Game and Table games held 15.2 percent compared with 13.6 percent a year ago.

While it wasn’t the story, Lawton said Baccarat, “didn’t let us down.”

That game brought in $98.6 million, a 6.4 percent increase, also due to an increase in the percentage of bets casinos won — 15 percent compared to 13.1 percent in August 2018.

Slot win statewide was flat, down a half percent despite a 3.7 percent increase in the volume of bets.

The state is now up seven tenths of a percent for the calendar year.

Carson Valley, which includes valley portions of Douglas County, reported a 2.3 percent, $224,000 increase in total win to $9.8 million. That is the area’s third consecutive month-over-month increase after five consecutive decreases. The area is up 1.5 percent for the calendar year.

The driver was a 2.9 percent, $252,000 increase in slot win.

The story was much less pleasant at both ends of Lake Tahoe. South Shore casinos at Stateline reported $23.7 million total win, an 11.6 percent, $3.1 million decrease from a year ago. There were decreases in both table game and slot win. Game and Table win was down a whopping 25 percent or $1.7 million. Slot win fell 7 percent or $1.4 million. South Shore is down 4.1 percent for the calendar year.

North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay and Incline Village reported a 17.4 percent, $567,000 decrease in total win to $2.7 million. Slot win was down 11.1 percent — $269,000 — and table games were down 35.8 percent or $297,000. The story was hold percentages. North Shore is now down 6 percent for the calendar year.

By comparison, Washoe County had a good month. Total win was $86.7 million, a 4.4 percent, $3.6 million increase. But Washoe is still down 1.2 percent for the calendar year

Churchill County reported a 2.4 percent decrease in total win to $1.79 million. All but $61,000 of that came from slot play. The Game and Table amount, however, was a 52.6 percent increase over the same month a year ago. Slot win was down 3.66 percent for the month in the county’s 10 non-restricted gaming locations.