Welcome to the new Northern Nevada Business View (publisher column)

Northern Nevada has been changing and growing at a rapid pace over the last several years. With new development increasing and the overall business climate shifting and changing faster than any can predict — or hope to stay ahead of — it's definitely an exciting time for the Reno area and beyond.

Amid all of those changes, the print version of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has officially transitioned to the Northern Nevada Business View, a monthly business news magazine that will allow us to go deeper and provide a more robust platform to help educate and inform our readers.

Our primary goal is to help provide you with the information and connections that you need to be successful. As a business-focused publication, we must dig deeper into the issues and the stories that impact our readers' day-to-day lives and to help shed light on the issues and stories that impact on our communities.

From a print standpoint, the monthly edition features a few changes, one of which is the inclusion of a new opinion section, which will feature columns from staff members of the Northern Nevada Business View and opinions from key leaders in our community. We also want to share letters from our readers about the issues and stories that we have been covering. The goal is simple, to create an inclusive space to share ideas and information.

For staff columns, you will see me on a regular basis, as well as Kevin MacMillan, our editor, filling our opinion pages. I believe it is important for the readers of a newspaper or magazine to know where the publisher and editor stand on key issues, and as such, we will use the NNBV's opinion section to help shed light on our thoughts and ideas.

The body of the paper, meanwhile, will be focused on providing stories, briefs, photos and articles full of facts and details — with as little bias as possible. Our overall goal is to help you to better understand the issues that impact the community, while also hosting space to share the differing opinions and viewpoints of the business community.

Despite the change to a new monthly format for our print edition, we will continue to produce our daily weekday email newsletters — further, we will be increasing the amount of story and video content we publish on our website and through social media channels to keep readers and viewers informed.

As we make these changes, please let us know what you think. If there is a story idea that you want us to cover, or if you have an opinion that you want to share, please send it to us. Kevin's email is kmacmillan@swiftcom.com, and mine is listed below. At the end of the day, the more discussion and engagement we can facilitate, the better off our publication and community will be.

I have been working the past several weeks to meet with our key business leaders throughout our various Northern Nevada communities. I have learned a lot from the folks I've met with so far, and I'm looking forward to many more engaging conversations focused on opportunities and solutions.

So with that, I want to welcome you all to the new Northern Nevada Business View. Be sure to let me know what you think about our publication, and if you have any ideas on how we can improve.

Ben Rogers is the publisher of the Northern Nevada Business View. He can be reached for comment at brogers@swiftcom.com.