Western Title acquires Title Service and Escrow Company

RENO, Nev. — Western Title Company, Nevada’s sixth oldest company, in late May announced it had acquired Title Service and Escrow Company of Fernley and Yerington, Nevada.

Terms of the deal, which is effective June 1, were not disclosed.

This acquisition gives Western Title the largest footprint of any title and escrow company in the state, according to a news release from the company, aiding 10 counties from eight locations.

“Our companies share many of the same values, protecting property rights and enhancing the closing process,” company President Sylvia Smith-Turk said in a statement. “We look forward to introducing new resources to each area.”

With the acquisition, Eric Jon Maiss joins the current management team at Western Title as Vice President, Operations. Branch Manager Staci Lindberg; Escrow Officers Charmayne Brewer and Lori Nolan; and a staff led by Joy Manford, also join the Western Title team.

The two offices acquired in the deal are located at 215 W. Bridge St., Ste. 1, in Yerington, and 25 S. West St. Lindberg in Fernley.

Brewer and their teams will remain in the Yerington office, while Nolan and her team will remain in Fernley.

Western Title Company was founded in 1902. Go to http://www.westerntitle.net to learn more.