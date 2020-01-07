WGU Nevada to offer $150K in scholarships for working adults to return to school

RENO, Nev. — In its largest scholarship offering to date, Western Governors University will award $1.5 million in scholarships to busy adults who would like to earn a college degree on a schedule that fits their lives.

Of that total, $150,000 will be awarded in Nevada, according to a Dec. 27 press release from the online university.

The New Year Scholarship, valued at up to $2,000 per student and open to new students enrolling in any of the more than 60 bachelor’s and master’s degree programs offered at WGU, is “designed to help more Americans build better lives for themselves and their families through higher education,” according to the release.

Degree tracks include programs in business, information technology, education and health professions. The application deadline is March 31, 2020.

The scholarships will be applied at the rate of $500 per six-month term, reducing tuition by about 15% for the average undergraduate degree; further, according to WGU, recipients may renew their award up to four terms.

Multiple scholarships will be awarded through a competitive program based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study, current competency, and other considerations.

“One of the many advantages of WGU Nevada is the ability for a student to go at his or her own pace, allowing each student to be one step closer to attaining their goals,” Chancellor Spencer Stewart of WGU Nevada said in a statement. “The New Year Scholarship is an added incentive for students looking to go back to school to make that decision to go back to school in order to enter the careers they want.”

