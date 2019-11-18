WGU offering $250,000 in scholarships for business grad programs

RENO, Nev. — Western Governors University recently announced it’s offering a series of “Master Your Future” scholarships to new students enrolling in any College of Business master’s degree program.

Each scholarship is worth $1,250 per six-month term, up to $2,500, toward tuition in any of WGU’s Master of Business Administration or Master of Science degree programs in business, according to a WGU press release.

As much as $250,000 in scholarships will be awards, according to WGU; each scholarship would reduce recipients’ tuition costs by nearly 30 percent for the first year they are enrolled.

WGU’s College of Business programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and include a traditional MBA, MBAs specializing in information technology management and healthcare management, and master’s degrees in leadership and accounting.

Go here to learn more or to apply for a scholarship.