Whole Foods announces November opening at South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Whole Foods Market will open early next month at South Lake Tahoe.

The company made the announcement in a press release Thursday morning, Oct. 10.

The 28,500 square-foot store in the Bijou Marketplace at 3600 Lake Tahoe Blvd, will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Opening day celebrations will include complimentary refreshments, bites and music before the store opens.

The first 300 customers will receive a Whole Foods Market South Lake Tahoe reusable tote bag, as well as a savings card with a mystery value ranging between $5 and $100 and a miniature loaf of bread to honor the Whole Foods tradition of breaking bread with the community, the company said.

“We can’t wait to welcome the South Lake Tahoe community into their new Whole Foods Market,” said Wes Mewes, Store Team Leader in the release. “We look forward to providing our customers with a wide selection of fresh, responsibly sourced and innovative products, and a variety of local items and prepared foods.”

According to the company, Whole Foods Market South Lake Tahoe will employ approximately 100 full and part-time staff. Following the grand opening, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Whole Foods Market has 45 additional stores throughout Northern California, and one in Reno. Go to http://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores/southlaketahoe to learn more.