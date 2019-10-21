WIN October event’s guest, Anna Liotta, to discuss ‘what makes each generation tick?’

RENO, Nev. — Western Industrial Nevada’s October breakfast event will feature award-winning speaker, business consultant and author Anna Liotta.

According to a press release from WIN, Liotta “will talk about what makes each generation tick, along with what ticks them off,” in addition to addressing stereotypes while sharing key takeaways for attracting and keeping top talent from across generations.

Anna Liotta is the creator of “Generationally Savvy Communication Solutions.”

The breakfast is set for 7-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

Cost is $45 for non-members and $20 for members who do not have a pre-paid membership.

Liotta is the creator of “Generationally Savvy Communication Solutions.” Her expertise and insight have helped such companies as Pike Place Market, Intel,Wells Fargo, Microsoft, Amazon, the PGA, the NBA and United Way.

“Liotta integrates communications, sociology, business psychology and demography to unify workplaces and dramatically improve company performance,” according to the release.

Go to winevada.com to learn more about Western Industrial Nevada.