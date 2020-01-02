Winnemucca’s economic outlook focus of annual ‘Futures’ event Jan. 30

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — Winnemucca Futures 2020 is set for Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca.

According to a Dec. 13 press release, “Winnemucca Futures has become the gold standard for Humboldt County business networking, and busting rural economic myths with up-to-the-minute information and illumination.”

The annual event is produced by the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority (NNRDA) and presented by the Humboldt Development Authority.

“Winnemucca Futures 2020 will detail our region’s business and employment forecasts (and) initiatives to bolster our workforce training and attraction, along with unveiling exciting and innovative developments (that) will address current and future housing needs,” Patrick Gray, Chairman of the Humboldt Development Authority Board, said in a statement.

The event kicks off at the Boys and Girls Club at 1973 Whitworth Way with networking, exhibits and breakfast at 7:30 a.m. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. and wraps up by 12:30 p.m.

The format is a fast-paced series of panels on the following topics:

Government & Infrastructure

Education & Youth

Workforce & Housing

Area Businesses

Mining Industry

CleanTech & Renewable Energy

Economic Development Initiatives

Cost to attend is free, but registration is required. Go here to register and to learn more.