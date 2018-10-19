Winners announced at 7th annual EDAWN Existing Industry Awards

RENO, Nev. — The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) named winners of the organization’s 7th annual Existing Industry Awards on Oct. 18.

According to an EDAWN news release, 43 companies from Washoe and Storey counties, as well as Reno, Sparks and Fernley — and a local nonprofit — were recognized for their valuable contributions at the awards event at the Grand Sierra Resort.

"The existing primary companies in Northern Nevada make up the backbone of our regional economy. They are responsible for approximately 50 percent of our jobs,” Mike Kazmierski, CEO of EDAWN, said in a statement. “This event provides an opportunity to the community to thank these companies and let them know we truly appreciate their investment, commitment to the region and their many contributions to our economic vitality.”

Below is the list of 2018 winners in EDAWN’s Existing Industry Awards:

Biggest Little WOW: Strykagen

Corporate Citizen – Small: CVirtual

Corporate Citizen – Large: Patagonia

Employees First-Small: Orthopaedic Implant Company

Employees First-Large: Chewy.com

Small But Mighty: HIDEit Mounts, Inc.

Leader in Sustainability-Small: Creative Coverings Linen Rentals & Sales

Leader in Sustainability-Large: Haws Corporation

Manufacturing Excellence-Small: Revision Brewing Company

Manufacturing Excellence-Large: NOW Foods

Partnership with Education: Panasonic Energy of North America

Community Partner: NCET

Company of the Year-Small: Rubik Environmental, Inc.

Company of the Year-Large: Elemental LED, Inc.

President’s Award: Tahoe-Pyramid Trail

Go here to learn more about the awards and to view past winners.