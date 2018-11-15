With Mark Estee on board, Overland Restaurant & Pub unveils new menu

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. — New fare is being served at the Overland Restaurant & Pub.

"We waited 30 days before changing the menu," said new owner, Reno restaurateur Mark Estee.

Estee and his partners, Tommy Linnett, Tanya McCaffery and Nick Meyer, took over the Gardnerville eatery on Oct. 1, adding it to their growing list of restaurants, which includes Chez Louie inside Reno's Nevada Museum of Art, Liberty Food and Wine Exchange in Downtown Reno, and Carson City's The Union.

The Overland's new menu is similar but not identical to the Carson City restaurant, which Estee's group opened last year. It features some of the same entrees, such as paella and Minden's own Bently Ranch steak, as well as sausages and salads, but puts a new twist on other familiar items.

The Minden Burger, for example, features citrus aioli, sautéed mushrooms, arugula, blue cheese, and a brioche bun, and the Overland Dip consists of shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, creamy horseradish, au jus, and a hoagie roll.

"People love burgers, they love good value, quality products," said Estee.

One thing from The Union is not on the menu, but it may be in the future.

"I would love to add wood-fired pizza," he said.

Estee is also adding to the decor. The new owners have commissioned a few more Carson Valley-themed paintings by Reno artist Jaxon Northon to line the restaurant's walls.

The new owners took over the business from the Park family, who still own the building.

"The Parks were looking to move on and we were looking for more opportunities," said Meyer, director of operations for the restaurant group. "It is the perfect place and the perfect time."

Overland Restaurant & Pub, 1451 U.S. Highway 395, is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.