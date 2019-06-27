With workforce development in mind, adult Nevada students sought to join Roadtrip Nation tour

RENO, Nev. — Roadtrip Nation is seeking Nevada students to apply to join its team on a statewide road trip this November.

Founded in 2001, the nonprofit Roadtrip Nation offers, among other programs and projects, a variety of career exploration resources and workforce development opportunities designed to help students explore pathways for their futures. Programs are adaptable for traditional and non-traditional classroom environments.

According to a news release and published information, the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED), Tesla’s K-12 education investment and the Strada Education Network are partnering to bring Roadtrip Nation to Nevada.

During the 2-3 week trip this November, students will take a closer look at the state’s workforce by exploring career opportunities in emerging industries — from information technology to advanced manufacturing, urban farming, mining, aerospace, entertainment and more.

The trip will be documented by Roadtrip Nation and shared for educational purposes to showcase the state’s breadth of career opportunities.

“We are incredibly excited about this opportunity to showcase Nevada globally and are looking for talented students from across the state to bring the documentary to life,” said Chris Reilly, of Tesla’s Workforce Development & Education Programs, in an email to community leaders.

The nonprofit has opened its application process to students who are at least 18 years old and are interested in Nevada’s growing industries. For more information, or to submit an application, students can go to rtn.is/nevada.

The deadline to apply is July 14, 2019.