WNC to offer ‘rapid hire’ manufacturing technician program

CARSON CITY, Nev. — One month before high school graduation, some students may not have a solid plan for "what's next." Western Nevada College has partnered with the Carson City School District Office of Work-Based Learning to provide a career-launching opportunity.

The Rapid Hire Manufacturing Technician (MT1) program is a fast and focused set of college coursework and preparation for industry certification, and participants will be guaranteed at least one job interview with a local employer before graduation.

This month-long advanced manufacturing program, which runs from April 24 through May 24, will require two nights per week on campus, as well additional work outside the classroom.

WNC Electronics and Industrial Technology Professor Emily Howarth said by completing three Advanced Industrial Technology classes, even students with no background or experience will be eligible to earn a starting wage of more than $12 per hour.

Premier partner Click Bond, the Carson City-based aerospace firm, will interview each MT1 from the program. Tesla, Panasonic, GE Bently, Bruce Aerospace and FedEx are some of the other Northern Nevada employers that have hired MT1s from WNC's advanced manufacturing program.

"Many of our students use the MT1 as a launching pad to earn good pay and start a clear path for career advancement, even when they don't know what they want to do in the future. In our modern and diverse economy, a high school diploma is not enough — this is college coursework to prepare for professional credentials and gain valuable skills for the workplace," said Howarth of WNC's program that has been successfully training MT1s for more than 5 years. "Rapid Hire is a lot of work in a short period of time, but committed students can do it with our support and guidance, and the rewards are right here to be earned."

The Manufacturing Technician program at WNC is the entry point for advanced manufacturing careers as it shows an individual is prepared for above entry-level positions with basic knowledge and skills in electrical and mechanical systems, and general manufacturing concepts and technologies. Students will prepare for the certification exams through foundational class and lab work that's technology-driven and hands-on, and gain experience beyond that of a typical machine operator. The nationally recognized MT1 certification is embedded into this 3-course series and is issued by the Manufacturing Skills Institute and endorsed by the National Association of Manufacturers.

This program is designed for Carson City high school seniors, but it's also open to students from other districts and to the public. Act quickly if interested — the program starts soon.

"After touring the Manufacturing Lab at WNC, the students were excited and some quickly enrolled to be first-generation college students," said Yette De Luca, Carson City School District's work-based learning coordinator. "For some of the students, college was not an option, but this rapid program has changed their perspective."

For more information, contact Howarth at emily.howarth@wnc.edu and 775-445-3300 or De Luca (habla español) at 775-283-1632 or ydeluca@carson.k12.nv.us.