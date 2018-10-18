Year-round farmers market launching this weekend in Reno

RENO, Nev. — Northern Nevada producers are gathering to host the Riverside Farmers Market, a new year-round farmers market located near downtown Reno.

According to a news release, the market begins on Saturday, Oct. 20, and will continue throughout the winter, every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. It will take place at McKinley Arts & Culture Center, at 925 Riverside Drive.

"Just because the days grow cold doesn't mean we can't grow food," organic farmer and market organizer, Zach Cannady, of Prema Farm said in a statement.

Cannady stated that the new year-round market was “inspired by regular customers who were searching for local food after summer markets have ended.”

According to the news release, the Riverside Farmers Market will emphasize organic or sustainably-grown produce, eggs, meats and honey, and is partnering with artisanal food trucks to provide hot food and beverages.

Anticipated vendors include more than 10 farms and three local food trucks that will attend throughout the season.

Recommended Stories For You

Visit http://www.premafarm.com to learn more about Prema Farm.