YPN 20 under 40 nominees announced
September 12, 2018
Congratulations to the nominees of the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network (YPN) Twenty under 40 awards.
YPN announced the 2018 nominees on Friday, September 7th. There are a total of 103 nominees.
The Twenty under 40 Awards, which began in 2007, recognizes exceptional leaders under the age of 40. Each year a group of twenty talented, accomplished, very involved young leaders are chosen from the nominations received. The nomination period occurred from July 19th to August 31st.
The forty finalists will be announced on September 24th. The final twenty winners of the 2018 Twenty under 40 awards will be announced during an awards ceremony on November 16th.
The awards celebration will also be a fundraiser for 20 nonprofit organizations. The awards finalists will be actively involved in raising funds for the organizations.
For more information on the awards ceremony or to make reservations, go here: https://renotahoeypn.com/twenty-40-awards/
The nominees are:
- Chandler Allen, Fallon Tribal Development Corporation, Economic Development Director
- YeVonne Allen, Truckee Meadows Community College, Program Manager
- Rob Armstrong, Bombora, Co-Founder and SVP of Product and Technology
- CJ Avilla, MyVR, Senior Web Developer
- Hasaan Azam, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, Manager of Air Service and Cargo Business Development
- Megan Barrenchea, Nevada Humane Society, Human Resources Director
- Kendra Bertschy, Washoe County Public Defender’s Office, Deputy Public Defender
- Jed Bodger, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Senior Director of Taxation
- Michael Brazier, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, CEO
- Steven Caloiaro, Dickinson Wright PLLC, Attorney (Of Counsel)
- Rebecca Carlson, Work Law, Managing Attorney
- Bo Cassel, Hometown Health, Senior Account Executive
- Jenny Chappell, Self Employed, Certified Financial Planner
- Bayo Curry-Winchell, Saint Mary's Medical Group – Urgent Care, Physician & Medical Director
- Brian Cushing, Guild Mortgage, Sales Manager
- Janel Davis, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Communications Director
- Jennifer Delaney, Western Environmental Testing Laboratory, Quality Assurance Specialist, Team Lead
- Matthew Digesti, Blockchains, LLC., Deputy General Counsel & Director of Government Affairs
- Nicole Dion, Estipona Group, Director of Accounts
- Jen Eastwood, Foundry, Director of Public Relations
- Cody Ernst Brock, NDOW, Habitat monitor and research assistant at UNR
- Daniel Farahi, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., Director of Development Services
- Annie Flanzraich, Flanz Writes, Founder
- Scott Forrester, Forrester Custom Prosthetics, Prosthetist / Owner
- Lauren Garfinkel, Panasonic Energy of North America, Recruitment and Branding Specialist
- Mykle Gaynor, Clickbio, Inc., Founder CEO
- Jamie Gazza, Nevada State Bank, Vice President, Corporate Banking Relationship Manager
- Moe Golshani, Reno Dodge & Fernley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, GM (Reno) & Partner (Fernley)
- Robyn Goodman, D.D.S, Desert Valley Dental, Stead, Owner
- Joel Grace, Reno Land Inc, Vice President
- Josh Grace, Healing HealthCare Systems, Vice President, Operations
- Eldred Griggs, Brewer’s Cabinet/Ole Bridge Pub, Head of Retail Sales/General Manager
- Matt Harris, Avison Young, Senior Associate
- Patrick Harris, Western Title, Sales Rep
- Gina Hasler, GMH Photography & Studio Fourteen, Owner
- Adam Heuer, Heuer Insurance Agency, President
- Jillian Heuer, PrimeLending, Senior Loan officer
- Cory Hunt, Applied Analysis, Director, Research & Analysis
- Molly Jacobs, Ernest Packaging, Client Relationship Manager
- Brian Jensen, Jensen & Co. Salon, Owner/Hairstylist
- Beau Keenan, Dickson Realty, Broker/Owner
- Heather Korbulic, State of Nevada – Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Executive Director
- Adam Kramer, Switch, EVP of Strategy
- David Kristophari Madsen, KRI ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN, Principal Architect
- Daphne Lange, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, Director of Tourism
- Russell Lehmann, Russell Lehmann: Speaker, Author, Advocate, Speaker, Author, Poet, Advocate
- Amanda Levens, University of Nevada, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
- David Lewandowski, Fennemore Craig, Lawyer
- Megan Lowe, Chase International, Realtor
- Tomi Jo Lynch, SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates, Managing Director, Broker
- Kristen Martini, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, Attorney
- Teela McCullar, Barnard Vogler & Co., Director/Shareholder
- Mike McDowell, Talage, Director of Marketing
- Courtney McKimmey, Woods Strategies, Deputy Finance Director
- Meghan Meagher, Renown Health, Director of Volunteer Services
- Josh Meier, M.D, F.A.R.S., Nevada ENT and Hearing Associates, Rhinology Doctor
- Kaitlyn Miller, Self- Employed (Owner), Owner- Kaitlyn Miller Law Firm
- Sara Miller, Noble Studios, Digital Marketing Specialist
- Krystal Minera, Haven on Earth, Owner
- Jorge Montoya, Montoya Mortgage Team at Guild Mortgage, Senior Mortgage Consultant
- Andi Morency, The Honors Academy of Literature, Executive Director/ Principal
- Breanna Morgan, Mauve Salon, Salon Owner
- John Nichols, Movement Mortgage, Market Leader
- Meagan Noin, MNG Partners, President/Owner
- Meghan Ochs, Self-Employed, Owner
- Jeff Panko, United Federal Credit Union, Branch Manager
- Jon Patacca, Merrill Lynch, Financial Advisor
- Shivani Peterson, All Western Mortgage, Loan Officer
- Courtney Pino, Assured Partners Consulting, Employee Benefits Consultant
- Keenan Polan, The Barracuda Championship, Director of Sales
- Andrea Quiruz, The Barracuda Championship, Corporate Partnerships Manager
- Kyle Rea, Tolles Development Company, Chief Operating Officer
- Travis Reed, Alpine Insurance, Sales Executive
- Jennifer Robinson, Awaken Inc, Youth Intervention Director
- Jennifer Rogers Markwell, Fidelity Investments, Financial Advisor
- Danie Rosa, Peppermill Casinos, Regional Sales Director
- Mackinzie Ross, Keller Williams Group One Inc, Productivity Coach
- Shea Ryan, Microsoft, Operations Launch Manager, Advertising business
- Katie Schou, Send It Foundation Executive Director
- Brian Segneri, Renown Health, Supervisor of Health and Wellness Department
- Katie Silva, Peppermill Reno, Corporate Communications Manager
- Steven Silva, Blanchard Krasner & French, Attorney
- Kurt Stitser, Realm Constructors , President
- Edan Strekal, University of Nevada, Archivist
- Dan Stucky, Carson City Public Works, City Engineer
- Rachel Tatro, Northern Nevada Hopes, Director, Development and Marketing
- Kurt Thigpen, Ace Studios, CEO
- Thoran Towler, Nevada Association of Employers, Chief Executive Officer
- Ashley Turney, City of Reno, City Clerk
- Jamii Uboldi, Northern Nevada Medical Group, Director of Marketing
- Nico Valencia, Intuit, Strategic Partner Manager for Intuit Education
- Bryce Warner, The Applied Companies, Client Care Manager
- Holly Welborn-Hight, Esq., ACLU of Nevada, NV State Policy Director
- Shay Wells, Woodburn and Wedge, Associate Attorney
- Justus Wendland, State of Nevada, HAVA Administrator
- Chase Whittemore, Jeffrey Chase Whittemore, Attorney
- Nicole Williams, State Farm Insurance, Agent / Owner
- Kalie Work, Candidate for Washoe County Recorder, Candidate for Washoe County Recorder
- Mathew Work, Self-employed at Work Law, Managing Partner
- Vick Wowo, Microsoft, Operations key Account Manager
- Brandon Wright, The Depot, Main Brewer/Owner
- Jennifer Yori, DIPACO, Inc., Customer Experience Manager
- Cameron Zink, Self Employed, Professional Freeride Mountain Bike Rider
The 2018 Twenty under 40 Awards program is coordinated by the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network with the official sponsor United Federal Credit Union and media partner Northern Nevada Business View. Content provided by Chelsea Hart, Executive Director of the Young Professionals Network.