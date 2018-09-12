YPN 20 under 40 nominees announced

Congratulations to the nominees of the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network (YPN) Twenty under 40 awards.

YPN announced the 2018 nominees on Friday, September 7th. There are a total of 103 nominees.

The Twenty under 40 Awards, which began in 2007, recognizes exceptional leaders under the age of 40. Each year a group of twenty talented, accomplished, very involved young leaders are chosen from the nominations received. The nomination period occurred from July 19th to August 31st.

The forty finalists will be announced on September 24th. The final twenty winners of the 2018 Twenty under 40 awards will be announced during an awards ceremony on November 16th.

The awards celebration will also be a fundraiser for 20 nonprofit organizations. The awards finalists will be actively involved in raising funds for the organizations.

For more information on the awards ceremony or to make reservations, go here: https://renotahoeypn.com/twenty-40-awards/

The nominees are:

Chandler Allen, Fallon Tribal Development Corporation, Economic Development Director

YeVonne Allen, Truckee Meadows Community College, Program Manager

Rob Armstrong, Bombora, Co-Founder and SVP of Product and Technology

CJ Avilla, MyVR, Senior Web Developer

Hasaan Azam, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, Manager of Air Service and Cargo Business Development

Megan Barrenchea, Nevada Humane Society, Human Resources Director

Kendra Bertschy, Washoe County Public Defender’s Office, Deputy Public Defender

Jed Bodger, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Senior Director of Taxation

Michael Brazier, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, CEO

Steven Caloiaro, Dickinson Wright PLLC, Attorney (Of Counsel)

Rebecca Carlson, Work Law, Managing Attorney

Bo Cassel, Hometown Health, Senior Account Executive

Jenny Chappell, Self Employed, Certified Financial Planner

Bayo Curry-Winchell, Saint Mary's Medical Group – Urgent Care, Physician & Medical Director

Brian Cushing, Guild Mortgage, Sales Manager

Janel Davis, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Communications Director

Jennifer Delaney, Western Environmental Testing Laboratory, Quality Assurance Specialist, Team Lead

Matthew Digesti, Blockchains, LLC., Deputy General Counsel & Director of Government Affairs

Nicole Dion, Estipona Group, Director of Accounts

Jen Eastwood, Foundry, Director of Public Relations

Cody Ernst Brock, NDOW, Habitat monitor and research assistant at UNR

Daniel Farahi, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., Director of Development Services

Annie Flanzraich, Flanz Writes, Founder

Scott Forrester, Forrester Custom Prosthetics, Prosthetist / Owner

Lauren Garfinkel, Panasonic Energy of North America, Recruitment and Branding Specialist

Mykle Gaynor, Clickbio, Inc., Founder CEO

Jamie Gazza, Nevada State Bank, Vice President, Corporate Banking Relationship Manager

Moe Golshani, Reno Dodge & Fernley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, GM (Reno) & Partner (Fernley)

Robyn Goodman, D.D.S, Desert Valley Dental, Stead, Owner

Joel Grace, Reno Land Inc, Vice President

Josh Grace, Healing HealthCare Systems, Vice President, Operations

Eldred Griggs, Brewer’s Cabinet/Ole Bridge Pub, Head of Retail Sales/General Manager

Matt Harris, Avison Young, Senior Associate

Patrick Harris, Western Title, Sales Rep

Gina Hasler, GMH Photography & Studio Fourteen, Owner

Adam Heuer, Heuer Insurance Agency, President

Jillian Heuer, PrimeLending, Senior Loan officer

Cory Hunt, Applied Analysis, Director, Research & Analysis

Molly Jacobs, Ernest Packaging, Client Relationship Manager

Brian Jensen, Jensen & Co. Salon, Owner/Hairstylist

Beau Keenan, Dickson Realty, Broker/Owner

Heather Korbulic, State of Nevada – Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, Executive Director

Adam Kramer, Switch, EVP of Strategy

David Kristophari Madsen, KRI ARCHITECTURE & DESIGN, Principal Architect

Daphne Lange, North Lake Tahoe Resort Association, Director of Tourism

Russell Lehmann, Russell Lehmann: Speaker, Author, Advocate, Speaker, Author, Poet, Advocate

Amanda Levens, University of Nevada, Head Women’s Basketball Coach

David Lewandowski, Fennemore Craig, Lawyer

Megan Lowe, Chase International, Realtor

Tomi Jo Lynch, SVN Gold Dust Commercial Associates, Managing Director, Broker

Kristen Martini, Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie, Attorney

Teela McCullar, Barnard Vogler & Co., Director/Shareholder

Mike McDowell, Talage, Director of Marketing

Courtney McKimmey, Woods Strategies, Deputy Finance Director

Meghan Meagher, Renown Health, Director of Volunteer Services

Josh Meier, M.D, F.A.R.S., Nevada ENT and Hearing Associates, Rhinology Doctor

Kaitlyn Miller, Self- Employed (Owner), Owner- Kaitlyn Miller Law Firm

Sara Miller, Noble Studios, Digital Marketing Specialist

Krystal Minera, Haven on Earth, Owner

Jorge Montoya, Montoya Mortgage Team at Guild Mortgage, Senior Mortgage Consultant

Andi Morency, The Honors Academy of Literature, Executive Director/ Principal

Breanna Morgan, Mauve Salon, Salon Owner

John Nichols, Movement Mortgage, Market Leader

Meagan Noin, MNG Partners, President/Owner

Meghan Ochs, Self-Employed, Owner

Jeff Panko, United Federal Credit Union, Branch Manager

Jon Patacca, Merrill Lynch, Financial Advisor

Shivani Peterson, All Western Mortgage, Loan Officer

Courtney Pino, Assured Partners Consulting, Employee Benefits Consultant

Keenan Polan, The Barracuda Championship, Director of Sales

Andrea Quiruz, The Barracuda Championship, Corporate Partnerships Manager

Kyle Rea, Tolles Development Company, Chief Operating Officer

Travis Reed, Alpine Insurance, Sales Executive

Jennifer Robinson, Awaken Inc, Youth Intervention Director

Jennifer Rogers Markwell, Fidelity Investments, Financial Advisor

Danie Rosa, Peppermill Casinos, Regional Sales Director

Mackinzie Ross, Keller Williams Group One Inc, Productivity Coach

Shea Ryan, Microsoft, Operations Launch Manager, Advertising business

Katie Schou, Send It Foundation Executive Director

Brian Segneri, Renown Health, Supervisor of Health and Wellness Department

Katie Silva, Peppermill Reno, Corporate Communications Manager

Steven Silva, Blanchard Krasner & French, Attorney

Kurt Stitser, Realm Constructors , President

Edan Strekal, University of Nevada, Archivist

Dan Stucky, Carson City Public Works, City Engineer

Rachel Tatro, Northern Nevada Hopes, Director, Development and Marketing

Kurt Thigpen, Ace Studios, CEO

Thoran Towler, Nevada Association of Employers, Chief Executive Officer

Ashley Turney, City of Reno, City Clerk

Jamii Uboldi, Northern Nevada Medical Group, Director of Marketing

Nico Valencia, Intuit, Strategic Partner Manager for Intuit Education

Bryce Warner, The Applied Companies, Client Care Manager

Holly Welborn-Hight, Esq., ACLU of Nevada, NV State Policy Director

Shay Wells, Woodburn and Wedge, Associate Attorney

Justus Wendland, State of Nevada, HAVA Administrator

Chase Whittemore, Jeffrey Chase Whittemore, Attorney

Nicole Williams, State Farm Insurance, Agent / Owner

Kalie Work, Candidate for Washoe County Recorder, Candidate for Washoe County Recorder

Mathew Work, Self-employed at Work Law, Managing Partner

Vick Wowo, Microsoft, Operations key Account Manager

Brandon Wright, The Depot, Main Brewer/Owner

Jennifer Yori, DIPACO, Inc., Customer Experience Manager

Cameron Zink, Self Employed, Professional Freeride Mountain Bike Rider

The 2018 Twenty under 40 Awards program is coordinated by the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network with the official sponsor United Federal Credit Union and media partner Northern Nevada Business View. Content provided by Chelsea Hart, Executive Director of the Young Professionals Network.