YPN announces 40 finalists for Twenty Under 40 Awards

RENO, Nev. — Congratulations to the finalists of the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network (YPN) Twenty Under 40 Awards. YPN announced the 2018 finalists on Monday, Sept. 24.

The Twenty Under 40 Awards, which began in 2007, recognizes exceptional leaders under the age of 40. Each year a group of 20 talented, accomplished and involved young leaders are chosen from the nominations received. The nomination period occurred from July 19 to Aug. 31.

The 103 nominees were announced on Sept. 7. The final 20 winners will be announced during the 12th annual awards ceremony on Nov. 16. The awards celebration will also be a fundraiser for 20 nonprofit organizations, and finalists will be actively involved in raising funds for the organizations.

Tickets are on sale. Sign-up now to take advantage of early-bird pricing. To purchase and to learn more information, go here: https://renotahoeypn.com/twenty-40-awards/

The 40 finalists are:

Chandler Allen, Fallon Tribal Development Corporation, Economic Development Director

YeVonne Allen, Truckee Meadows Community College, Program Manager

Rob Armstrong, Bombora, Co-Founder and SVP of Product and Technology

CJ Avilla, MyVR, Senior Web Developer

Hasaan Azam, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, Manager of Air Service and Cargo Business Development

Kendra Bertschy, Washoe County Public Defender’s Office, Deputy Public Defender

Jed Bodger, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Senior Director of Taxation

Michael Brazier, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, CEO

Bayo Curry-Winchell, Saint Mary's Medical Group – Urgent Care, Physician & Medical Director

Nicole Dion, Estipona Group, Director of Accounts

Annie Flanzraich, Flanz Writes, Founder

Scott Forrester, Forrester Custom Prosthetics, Prosthetist / Owner

Mykle Gaynor, Clickbio, Inc., Founder CEO

Joel Grace, Reno Land Inc, Vice President

Josh Grace, Paterson Pacific Parchment Co., Director of Human Resources

Gina Hasler, GMH Photography & Studio Fourteen, Owner

Cory Hunt, Applied Analysis, Director, Research & Analysis

Brian Jensen, Jensen & Co. Salon, Owner/Hairstylist

David Kristophari Madsen, KRI Arichtiecture & Design, Principal Architect

Russell Lehmann, Self Employed, Speaker, Author, Poet, Advocate

Amanda Levens, University of Nevada, Head Women’s Basketball Coach

David Lewandowski, Fennemore Craig, Lawyer

Teela McCullar, Barnard Vogler & Co., Director/Shareholder

Mike McDowell, Talage, Director of Marketing

Courtney McKimmey, Woods Strategies, Deputy Finance Director

Andi Morency, The Honors Academy of Literature, Executive Director/ Principal

John Nichols, Movement Mortgage, Market Leader

Meghan Ochs, Self-Employed, Owner

Courtney Pino, Assured Partners Consulting, Employee Benefits Consultant

Kyle Rea, Tolles Development Company, Chief Operating Officer

Jennifer Robinson, Awaken Inc, Youth Intervention Director

Katie Schou, Send It Foundation, Executive Director

Kurt Stitser, Realm Constructors, President

Edan Strekal, University of Nevada, Archivist

Rachel Tatro, Northern Nevada Hopes, Director, Development and Marketing

Ashley Turney, City of Reno, City Clerk

Nico Valencia, Intuit, Strategic Partner Manager for Intuit Education

Holly Welborn-Hight, ACLU of Nevada, NV State Policy Director

Justus Wendland, State of Nevada, HAVA Administrator

Cameron Zink, Self Employed, Professional Freeride Mountain Bike Rider

The 2018 Twenty Under 40 Awards program is coordinated by the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network with the official sponsor, United Federal Credit Union, and media partner, Northern Nevada Business View.