YPN announces 40 finalists for Twenty Under 40 Awards
September 24, 2018
RENO, Nev. — Congratulations to the finalists of the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network (YPN) Twenty Under 40 Awards. YPN announced the 2018 finalists on Monday, Sept. 24.
The Twenty Under 40 Awards, which began in 2007, recognizes exceptional leaders under the age of 40. Each year a group of 20 talented, accomplished and involved young leaders are chosen from the nominations received. The nomination period occurred from July 19 to Aug. 31.
The 103 nominees were announced on Sept. 7. The final 20 winners will be announced during the 12th annual awards ceremony on Nov. 16. The awards celebration will also be a fundraiser for 20 nonprofit organizations, and finalists will be actively involved in raising funds for the organizations.
Tickets are on sale. Sign-up now to take advantage of early-bird pricing. To purchase and to learn more information, go here: https://renotahoeypn.com/twenty-40-awards/
The 40 finalists are:
Chandler Allen, Fallon Tribal Development Corporation, Economic Development Director
YeVonne Allen, Truckee Meadows Community College, Program Manager
Rob Armstrong, Bombora, Co-Founder and SVP of Product and Technology
CJ Avilla, MyVR, Senior Web Developer
Hasaan Azam, Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority, Manager of Air Service and Cargo Business Development
Kendra Bertschy, Washoe County Public Defender’s Office, Deputy Public Defender
Jed Bodger, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Senior Director of Taxation
Michael Brazier, United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, CEO
Bayo Curry-Winchell, Saint Mary's Medical Group – Urgent Care, Physician & Medical Director
Nicole Dion, Estipona Group, Director of Accounts
Annie Flanzraich, Flanz Writes, Founder
Scott Forrester, Forrester Custom Prosthetics, Prosthetist / Owner
Mykle Gaynor, Clickbio, Inc., Founder CEO
Joel Grace, Reno Land Inc, Vice President
Josh Grace, Paterson Pacific Parchment Co., Director of Human Resources
Gina Hasler, GMH Photography & Studio Fourteen, Owner
Cory Hunt, Applied Analysis, Director, Research & Analysis
Brian Jensen, Jensen & Co. Salon, Owner/Hairstylist
David Kristophari Madsen, KRI Arichtiecture & Design, Principal Architect
Russell Lehmann, Self Employed, Speaker, Author, Poet, Advocate
Amanda Levens, University of Nevada, Head Women’s Basketball Coach
David Lewandowski, Fennemore Craig, Lawyer
Teela McCullar, Barnard Vogler & Co., Director/Shareholder
Mike McDowell, Talage, Director of Marketing
Courtney McKimmey, Woods Strategies, Deputy Finance Director
Andi Morency, The Honors Academy of Literature, Executive Director/ Principal
John Nichols, Movement Mortgage, Market Leader
Meghan Ochs, Self-Employed, Owner
Courtney Pino, Assured Partners Consulting, Employee Benefits Consultant
Kyle Rea, Tolles Development Company, Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Robinson, Awaken Inc, Youth Intervention Director
Katie Schou, Send It Foundation, Executive Director
Kurt Stitser, Realm Constructors, President
Edan Strekal, University of Nevada, Archivist
Rachel Tatro, Northern Nevada Hopes, Director, Development and Marketing
Ashley Turney, City of Reno, City Clerk
Nico Valencia, Intuit, Strategic Partner Manager for Intuit Education
Holly Welborn-Hight, ACLU of Nevada, NV State Policy Director
Justus Wendland, State of Nevada, HAVA Administrator
Cameron Zink, Self Employed, Professional Freeride Mountain Bike Rider
The 2018 Twenty Under 40 Awards program is coordinated by the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network with the official sponsor, United Federal Credit Union, and media partner, Northern Nevada Business View.